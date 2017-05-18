Regulatory News:

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP) (ticker symbol: CCE), announces that Garry Watts, Independent Non-executive director, will be stepping down from the Board of Directors effective 30 September 2017.

Mr. Watts was appointed independent Non-executive Director on 28 April 2016 where he currently is Chairman of the Audit Committee and a member of the Remuneration Committee. Garry was a director of Coca-Cola Enterprises, Inc. from November 2010 to May 2016. Mr. Watts has decided to step down from the Board to dedicate more time to his other roles. A search is underway for a new Independent Non-executive director, with Mr. Watts staying on until the 30 September to ensure a smooth transition.

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Garry for his many contributions over the years and especially through the creation of CCEP," Sol Daurella, Chairman said. "We have benefitted from his insight and counsel during a transformational period in our company and we wish him well for the future."

