Banca IFIS S.p.A.:successful launch of the first senior bond

Banca IFIS, successful launch of the first senior bond

Mestre (Venice), 18 May 2017 - Banca IFIS has successfully completed today the pricing of its first senior bond issue, for €300 million, reserved to qualified investors, excluding those in the United States or in any other country, or to persons there resident, where the offer or the sale of bonds is restricted in accordance with applicable laws. This issue, senior, unsecured and at a fixed rate, has a 3-year duration, with listing in the EU market regulated by the Irish Stock Exchange and on ExtraMot Pro in Italy. Both the Company and the bonds are unrated. The price of the bond is 99.711%, the coupon 1.75%, payable on a yearly basis. The settlement date will be May 26, 2017. Order were gathered from about 70 institutional investors, with strong weight of Italian investors, and orders coming from Continental Europe and the UK. The type of investors assigned include asset managers, banks, private banks and insurance companies. "With the issue of the first bond, Banca IFIS has added another block to its growth" said Giovanni Bossi, Banca IFIS's C.E.O., who went on to say: "The diversification of funding sources allows Banca IFIS to reach the growth goals set out in its 2017-2019 strategic plan, especially in terms of its ability to support SMEs in the private and public sectors". Intermonte SIM acted as Lead Manager for the bond issue. Clifford Chance advises the Company on Italian and English legal aspects whereas Simmons&Simmons acts as Lead Manager legal counsel.

