In relation to the stock exchange announcement dated 28.03.2017 - "Delisting of Shares from Warsaw Stock Exchange", OEG hereby informs about the results of the tender offer. Eligible shareholders holding 31,040 shares accepted the tender offer which was priced at PLN 7.91 per share. OEG will acquire the shares and submit the delisting applications to competent authorities as described in the previous announcement.



The delisting of the shares of OEG from the Warsaw Stock Exchange will not influence the listing and trading with the shares of OEG in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.



