Capstone Mining Reports on 2016 Sustainability Performance

Capstone Mining Corp. ("Capstone") (TSX: CS) today published its third annual Sustainability Report.

"Sustainability reporting is now a well-embedded practice at Capstone," said Darren Pylot, President and CEO. "The 2016 report provides insight into how we are working to develop a culture of innovation where new ideas lead to meaningful change in the way we think, work and plan for the future."

To minimize environmental waste, the 2016 report was published online in digital format and is available in both English and Spanish on our website athttp://capstonemining.com/responsibility/Overview/default.aspx.

