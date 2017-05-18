JAKARTA, May 18, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - The Indonesian National Agency of Search and Relief (NASR, formerly BASARNAS) supports Indonesia's growing tourism development by proactively ensuring safety and security across the country's abundance of tourist destinations, with measures of prevention as well as alleviation.Indonesia is an archipelagic country blessed with many unique resources, and a beautiful natural wealth spanning phenomenal panoramas, god-given coral reefs, and exotic flora and fauna, abundantly covering the country from Sabang to Merauke. It is no wonder that tens of millions of international tourists flock to this country every year. Currently, Indonesia's tourism sector accounts for approximately four percent of the total economy.Realizing the potential coming from the tourism sector, the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo places great emphasis on developing the tourism industry, encouraging ever greater numbers of tourists coming to Indonesia, as his government has set a target of 20 millions foreign visitors by 2020.Developing unique destinations, ensuring reliable access, and providing industry-standard amenities are three fundamental pillars in constructing a comprehensive, globally-competitive tourism sector. In addition, when disaster occurs, NASR is heavily committed to providing end-to-end, tireless search and rescue services, no matter what and where it strikes.To further ensure tourist destinations from threats of disaster, NASR joins forces with the Indonesian Ministry of Tourism in search and rescue operations for all travel agencies.This cooperation ensures that tourists enjoy and absorb Indonesia's natural beauty without having to worry about disasters striking. The NASR is committed to travelers feeling comfortable, and more importantly, secure spending their vacation in Indonesia.Chief of NASR, Marshal Muhammad Syaugi, S.Sos, MM, hopes that NASR contributes significantly to the country's tourism sector, a major pillar of economic growth. "To achieve that goal, we set principles toward good operations. To act professionally, with an integrated mechanism of operations, a wide-ranging SAR-related arsenal, and with solid teamwork."Established in each of the 34 provinces across Indonesia, BASARNAS is composed of highly trained, elite SAR personnel, and equipped with state-of-the-art life-safety support equipment. No matter how long, how far, and how hard the disaster strikes, the BASARNAS team will be there to evacuate victims, minimizing additional loss.To learn more about the Indonesian National Agency of Search and Relief, please visit http://www.basarnas.go.id.Source: BASARNASCopyright 2017 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.