SAN MATEO, CA--(Marketwired - May 18, 2017) - Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESS) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.75 per common share payable July 14, 2017 to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2017.

About Essex Property Trust, Inc.

Essex Property Trust, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities with an additional 5 properties in various stages of active development. Additional information about Essex can be found on the Company's website at www.essex.com.

