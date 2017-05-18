Napoleonic Estate In Foothills Of Pyrenees To Be Sold By Celebrity Favoured Auction House

NEW YORK, May 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Chateau de Roquehort, an early nineteenth-century chateau with its own private lake and fourteen hectares of grounds is to be auctioned by Concierge Auctions, a luxury property auction house favoured by celebrities and discerning vendors all over the world. The chateau and its estate will be sold on 14 June to the highest bidder in cooperation with Joanne Davey of French Character Homes.

Situated amongst historic vineyards, the property was built in 1811 during the economic prosperity of Napoleon's First Empire. Benefitting from a classical symmetric facade, the chateau is set behind its own private lake. With four large reception rooms, a grand staircase with galleried landing and nine bedroom suites, each with its own fireplace, the chateau exudes nineteenth-century style. Whilst steeped in history, the property has nonetheless been brought up to the standards expected by today's most discerning buyers, with a heated swimming pool, jacuzzi, cinema room, gymnasium and sauna. The chateau has recently been updated, with the re-tiled roof, new wiring and restored hardwood floors allowing buyers peace of mind. Situated within the grounds are a one-bedroom cottage, a summer house and two large barns, representing an ideal opportunity for creating additional living space.

The estate is located nine kilometres from the town of Monein and the larger town of Pau can be reached in 30 minutes, from which an airport offers up flights toParis and other European capitals. The snow-capped mountains of the Pyrenees offer both excellent skiing and access to Spain, with San Sebastian one hour away. Biarritz and the Atlantic coast are similarly accessible in one hour, offering further leisure and cultural opportunities.

Charlie Smith, European advisor to Concierge Auctions, comments: "The neo-classical architecture of the chateau has resulted in light and spacious rooms with generous dimensions, making this the perfect home for entertaining. The views across both vineyards and the dramatic Pyrenees mountain range are idyllic, yet despite its secluded situation, the estate is nonetheless well situated for travel to Europe and beyond, with several major airports of both southern France and northern Spain within easy reach."

William McIntosh, project sales manager for Concierge Auctions, comments: "This represents an amazing opportunity for those who have always dreamt of living the French chateau lifestyle. I expect the chateau to appeal to both family buyers and investors, able to appreciate the house's excellent potential for renovation into a boutique hotel or holiday rental. The chateau is ready to move into and enjoy from day one, an unusual status for a rural period home of this size."

The property will be sold to the highest bidder at auction on 14 June. The property is currently listed for €2.945million and will sell at auction without reserve.

Concierge Auctions is now conducting previews of Chateau de Roquehort. To book an appointment, register your details at www.conciergeauctions.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/513862/Concierge_Auctions.jpg