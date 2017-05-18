TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/18/17 -- Dealnet Capital Corp. ("Dealnet" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: DLS), will release its financial results for the three-month period ending March 31, 2017 on Thursday May 25, 2017 before market open. A conference call to discuss these results will be held thereafter at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time.

Conference Call Details: Date: Thursday May 25, 2017 Time: 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time Dial-in Number: Local / International: 416-340-2216 North American Toll Free: 1-866-223-7781 Replay Number: Local / International: 905-694-9451 North American Toll Free: 1-800-408-3053 Passcode: 5163032# Website: To view the press release or any additional financial information, please visit the Investor Relations section of the Dealnet website at: http://www.dealnetcapital.com/investors/

About Dealnet Capital Corp.

Dealnet is a specialty finance company backed by its proprietary, scalable engagement platform to service the $20 billion home improvement market through both dealer-based and direct homeowner-based originations of secured finance assets (equipment leases and loans). The company earns net finance income over the term of these assets and from fee income derived from the transaction support services that it provides to its dealer network. The Company also uses its engagement platform to provide customer support services on a contract basis to third-party institutions.

Contacts:

Dealnet Capital Corp.

Michael Hilmer

Chief Executive Officer

+1-855-912-3444

mhilmer@dealnetcapital.com



Dealnet Capital Corp.

John Sadler

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

(905) 695-8557 ext. 1348

jsadler@dealnetcapital.com



