SUEZ Ventures, the SUEZ Group venture capital fund, is supporting OPTIMATICS growth through a capital increase alongside with the existing shareholders, including the cleantech fund manager Emerald Technology Ventures.

Founded in Australia and now headquartered in North America, OPTIMATICS has been growing rapidly by commercializing its OPTIMIZER™ digital technology. This technology is able to identify the most efficient scenario optimizing the design of water and sewer networks. By integrating this technology, SUEZ will broaden its digital offer for efficient and resilient infrastructures to support its client's needs.

OPTIMISING WATER INFRASTRUCTURES: A CRITICAL KEY ISSUE

Driven by urban population growth and ageing water and sewer infrastructures, the extension and renewal of networks represent major investments for local authorities. Networks must be regularly maintained, replaced and managed in order to guarantee the operational and economic performances of infrastructures and associated services.

OPTIMATICS has developed OPTIMIZER™, a digital solution generating the most effective combination of hydraulic equipment (reservoirs, pumps, pipes, etc.) balanced between investment cost and infrastructure efficiency (flow, pressure, energy consumption). The OPTIMIZER™ solution has been successfully commercialized as a stand-alone software since 2014, with already more than 50 implementations that supply over 75 million inhabitants: in Australia (Adelaide), the United States (Washington DC, Houston, Los Angeles, Denver…) and in France through a partnership concluded with SUEZ Consulting (Marseilles). The savings on infrastructure investments may exceed 20%.

SUEZ ACCELERATES THE DEPLOYMENT OF DIGITAL SOLUTIONS TO IMPROVE NETWORKS PERFORMANCE

"We are proud to strengthen our partnership with OPTIMATICS and to support the development of this young digital innovative company, which has developed efficient solutions that provide a rupture method compared to existing approaches. We are thus complementing the AQUADVANCED®1 offer, the Group's range of digital solutions dedicated to water services performance. We now have a unique offer to support our clients in optimising their hydraulic infrastructures, from designing a network to operating it throughout its lifetime. This partnership will speed up the deployment of these solutions on all our markets where resilient and efficient networks are a key element of development" has declared Loïc Voisin, Director of Innovation, Marketing and Industrial Performance of SUEZ Group.

"OPTIMATICS is excited about this strengthened partnership with a world leader in water management. Combining OPTIMATICS' Optimizer™ software with the highly skilled engineers of SUEZ Consulting will enable utilities globally to avoid substantial, and often unnecessary, capital and operational expenditures. Integrating Optimizer™ in SUEZ's digital offer will accelerate our growth in the coming years." has declared Corey Williams, President and CEO of Optimatics.

About OPTIMATICS

OPTIMATICS is the world-leading provider of infrastructure planning software that enables water and wastewater utilities around the globe to avoid billions of dollars in costs while ensuring optimal performance. Its OPTIMIZERTM software is the industry's most powerful tool for analyzing hundreds of planning options across multiple asset types, determining the best plan to reduce capital, operating and energy costs, while meeting all of the organization's planning objectives. The unbiased and defensible outcomes promote financial stewardship and ensure sustainability for an organization and its stakeholders. (www.optimatics.com

About SUEZ and SUEZ Ventures

We are at the dawn of the resource revolution. In a world facing high demographic growth, runaway urbanization and the shortage of natural resources, securing, optimizing and renewing resources is essential to our future. SUEZ (Paris: SEV, Brussels: SEVB) supplies drinking water to 92 million people, delivers wastewater treatment services to 65 million, recovers 16 million tons of waste each year and produces 7 TWhr of local and renewable energy. With 82,536 employees, SUEZ, which is present on all five continents, is a key player in the sustainable management of resources. SUEZ generated total revenues of €15.3 billion in 2016.

Founded in 2010, SUEZ Ventures is the SUEZ Group's corporate investment fund for new water and waste technologies. SUEZ Ventures supports the commercial and industrial growth of young companies that develop innovative technologies. It operates by investing in the acquisition of minority stakes in the capital. SUEZ Ventures also benefits from the Group's R&D programs.

1 The AQUADVANCED® software suite is dedicated to the optimization of water (AQUADVANCED® Water Networks) and sewer (AQUADVANCED® Urban Drainage) networks performance

