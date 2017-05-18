TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - May 18, 2017) - Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K) (NYSE: KGC) ("Kinross") announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire an approximately 19.9% interest in White Gold Corp. (TSX VENTURE: WGO) by selling its 100% interest in the White Gold exploration project in the Yukon Territory to the company.

The strategic ownership in White Gold Corp. will provide Kinross with future optionality in the highly prospective White Gold District, and in the larger Yukon Territory. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM) (NYSE: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle") also holds an approximately 19.9% equity investment in White Gold Corp., and both Kinross and Agnico Eagle are expected to leverage their deep technical and operational experience to support White Gold Corp.'s pursuit of exploration and development opportunities in the Yukon, including at the White Gold exploration property.

"We look forward to working with Agnico Eagle and White Gold Corp. to support the pursuit of quality development opportunities in this highly prospective and largely underdeveloped district," said J. Paul Rollinson, President and CEO of Kinross Gold. "This investment will allow the three companies to pool their expertise together to strengthen their position in this excellent mining jurisdiction."

Kinross' sale of the White Gold exploration property to White Gold Corp. includes the following consideration:

Approximately US$7 million (C$10 million) in cash, payable upon closing;



17.5 million common shares of White Gold Corp., at deemed purchase price of C$2.01 representing approximately 19.9% of the pro forma issued and outstanding shares of White Gold Corp., with a current market value of approximately US$26 million (C$35.2 million);

Deferred payments of approximately US$11 million (C$15 million), payable in three equal payments of approximately US$3.7 million (C$5 million) upon announcement by White Gold Corp. of a preliminary economic assessment, announcement of the completion of a feasibility study, and following the announcement of a positive construction decision for the White Gold exploration project.

Kinross will also enter into an investor rights agreement with White Gold Corp. that will provide Kinross with the right to maintain its ownership position through participation in any future equity financings, and the right to nominate a board member in White Gold Corp.

White Gold Corp. is the largest landholder in the White Gold District and its experienced exploration team has been involved in multiple major discoveries in the Yukon.

The transaction is expected to be completed during the second quarter of 2017, subject to customary conditions of closing, as well as the concurrent closing of a private placement to Agnico Eagle to maintain its proportionate interest in White Gold Corp., and obtaining TSX-V approval.

Additional White Gold Corp. Equity Details

Kinross expects to acquire the securities for investment purposes and may or may not purchase or sell White Gold Corp. securities in the future on the open market or in private transactions, depending on market conditions and other factors, subject to certain contractual restrictions agreed to with White Gold Corp.

Specifically, Kinross has agreed that it will not trade its White Gold Corp. common shares until four months following closing. For further information, a copy of the early warning report filed on SEDAR in connection with the transaction may be obtained from Kathleen Grandy, Vice-President, Assistant General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at 416-365-2496.

About Kinross Gold Corporation

Kinross is a Canadian-based senior gold mining company with mines and projects in the United States, Brazil, Russia, Mauritania, Chile and Ghana. Kinross' focus is on delivering value based on the core principles of operational excellence, balance sheet strength, disciplined growth and responsible mining. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: K) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: KGC).

