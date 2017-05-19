Mitsubishi Motors Public Relations Department http://www.mitsubishi-motors.com +81-3-6852-4275

TOKYO, May 19, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) has started a major renovation work of the R&D Center in Okazaki, Aichi Prefecture, which includes the rebuilding of its three main facilities: the main office building, the environment testing facility and the wind tunnel testing facility.Investment in this project is to be around 33 billion yen. The office building and the environment testing facility are due for completion in fall of 2018, and the wind tunnel testing facility at the beginning of 2020.Improvements in the work environment and the introduction of the latest equipment will strengthen the company's research and development capabilities, and MMC will move forward to revamp R&D structure for creating next-generation models.Facility Outline- Office buildingThe rebuilt 8-story office building will have a cafeteria and a large conference hall (capacity: 700) available inside. It will have a layout that gives consideration to ease of movement between floors so as to facilitate cross-functional activities. The building is scheduled to provide meeting space for better communication. Some 2,000 employees will be working in design, development, certification and testing.- Environment testing facilityThe environment testing facility will simulate real-life environments and allow the engineers to conduct tests in conditions that include extreme cold temperature (- 40degC) and extreme hot temperature (+50degC) as well as under natural sunlight and in snow.- Wind tunnel testing facilityThe new large-scale wind tunnel will be equipped with a moving belt function that can simulate complex real-life driving situations and will be used to improve aerodynamic characteristics, environmental performance and noise levels.About Mitsubishi MotorsMitsubishi Motors Corporation is the fifth largest automaker in Japan and the fifteenth largest in the world by global unit sales. It is part of the Mitsubishi keiretsu, formerly the biggest industrial group in Japan, and was formed in 1970 from the automotive division of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.Throughout its history it has courted alliances with foreign partners, a strategy pioneered by their first president Tomio Kubo to encourage expansion, and continued by his successors. A significant stake was sold to Chrysler Corporation in 1971 which it held for 22 years, while DaimlerChrysler was a controlling shareholder between 2000 and 2005. Long term joint manufacturing and technology licencing deals with the Hyundai Motor Company in South Korea and Proton in Malaysia were also forged, while in Europe the company co-owned the largest automobile manufacturing plant in the Netherlands with Volvo for ten years in the 1990s, before taking sole ownership in 2001.