Pöyry Oyj: Pöyry awarded detail engineering services assignment for the modification of Paper Machine 1 at Roermond, Netherlands

Smurfit Kappa (Smurfit Kappa Roermond Papier) has awarded Pöyry with the detail engineering services assignment for the modification of Smurfit Kappa's paper machine 1 at Roermond, Netherlands. The assignment includes process engineering, mechanical engineering, electrical, automation and instrumentation engineering.

Smurfit Kappa is one of the world's leading producers of packaging papers. The company employs approximately 45,000 people at 370 locations in 34 countries. In Roermond, Smurfit Kappa produces around 600,000 tons of paper per year on three paper machines. The paper machine 1 has been in operation for 40 years. Since the last modification, it produces Testliner & Fluting up to 1,000 metres per minute.

The target of the rebuilding of the approach flow system and the wire section is to increase the operating speed as well as the production quality. "Thanks to the revamp of our paper machine 1, we will be able to produce more efficiently and reach the highest possible standards in quality. This investment enables us to continue to be ahead of the market and satisfy our customers' needs," says Sjon Vrieze, Project Manager at Smurfit Kappa Roermond Papier.

"With Pöyry's competencies in the pulp and paper industry as well as the outstanding knowledge in rebuilding and modernisation of paper mills, we are the right partner for this modernisation, now and in the future," says Christian Beyer, Head of Industry Business Group for Central Europe.

The value of the order is not disclosed. The order was recognised within the Industry Business Group order stock in H1/2017.

