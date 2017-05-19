A total of 1.5 GW of solar in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu is due to be tendered with the upper tariff limit set at INR 4 ($ 0.062)/kWh.

As part of its renewable purchase obligation, Indian utility the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) has announced a solar tender for 1.5 GW of solar through reverse auction, with June 15, 2017 set as the last date for submission of bids.

Developers will be able to bid for a minimum capacity of 1 MW and a maximum capacity of up to 500 MW, and TANGEDCO has set the upper tariff limit at INR 4 ($0.062)/kWh, reports Mercom Capital Group.

With TANGEDCO as the off-taker, the auction's winners will sign power purchase agreements (PPA) at a fixed tariff for a ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...