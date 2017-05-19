The Swiss-headquartered power electronics company is to introduce new 100 kw and 120 kW three-phase string inverters for the C&I and large-scale markets, the new 60 kW TRIO TM and a new addition to its residential UNO-DM-PLUS range.

Switzerland's ABB has this week unveiled details of a suite of new solar inverters designed to broaden its portfolio and augment its pivot towards greater digitalization across all of its business segments.

The power electronics firm, which makes PV inverters and batteries for the solar industry, is expanding its ABB Ability portfolio - which comprises software-enabled solutions and IP-connected products and services that plug into the Internet of Things (IoT).

Tangibly, this equates to three new inverter products set to be officially launched at the Intersolar Europe exhibition in Munich at the end of this month. For the growing commercial and industrial (C&I) space, ABB has produced new 100 kW and 120 kW three-phase string inverters that feature multi-MPPT to encourage greater uptake in ground-mounted solutions.

These 1,000 Vdc inverters will be available at the end of 2017, with 1,500 Vdc versions coming in early 2018, ABB's global strategic marketing and business development manager for renewable energy products Tommaso Landi told pv magazine at a press event held in Dalmine, Italy, the site of ABB's Smart Lab.

"ABB is introducing six new solar products this year, and more in 2018 as part of the ABB Ability digitalization of our portfolio," added ABB's head of global marketing, solar, Alireza Mehrtash. Joining the three-phase string inverters will be a new 50-60 kW TRIO TM, which has three-MPPT and has been designed to enable greater energy harvest of larger solar systems up to 5 MW, while at the residential scale the new UNO-DM-PLUS series has a compact design and power ratings in the range of 1.2 to 5 kW, which will enable integration with existing and future smart home devices such as storage and electric vehicle charging stations.

