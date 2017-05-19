UBM PLC - Directorate Change

19 May 2017

Warren Finegold appointed as Non-Executive Director

UBM plc, one of the world's leading B2B event organisers, announces the appointment of Warren Finegold as a Non-Executive Director with effect from 19 May 2017.

Warren is the former Group Strategy and Business Development Director of Vodafone Group plc. He spent the first twenty years of his career as an investment banker with Goldman Sachs and then at UBS. Warren remains an adviser to the Vodafone Group and from 1st August 2017 will become a Director of Inmarsat plc. He is also a member of the Supervisory Board of VodafoneZiggo Group Holding BV and Avast Holding BV.

Dame Helen Alexander, Chairman of UBM plc,said "I am delighted to welcomeWarren to the Board of UBM. Hisextensiveexperience instrategyand technology, as well as his investment banking andcapital marketsbackground,willprove invaluableas UBMcontinues toimplementitsEvents Firstgrowth strategy."

Neither Warren Finegold nor any connected person holds any interest in UBM securities.

There is no other additional information to be disclosed pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13R in relation to Warren Finegold's appointment.

