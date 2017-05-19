Oil & Gas Stocks Under Review - Kinder Morgan, QEP Resources, Energy Transfer Equity, and Centennial Resource Development

NEW YORK, May 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Today's research on Stock-Callers.com is centered on the Oil and Gas Pipelines space, which is engaged in the transportation of fuel through pipelines, often over great distances.Under assessment this morning are: Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE: KMI), QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE: QEP), Energy Transfer Equity L.P. (NYSE: ETE), and Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV). Learn more about these stocks by downloading their free research reports in PDF format at:

Kinder Morgan

On Thursday, shares in Houston, Texas headquartered Kinder Morgan Inc. recorded a trading volume of 14.59 million shares, which was higher than their three months average volume of 11.23 million shares. The stock ended the day at $19.45, declining 0.26% from the last trading session. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 6.71%. Furthermore, shares of Kinder Morgan, which operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 32.34.

On April 21st, 2017, research firm Macquarie initiated a 'Neutral' rating on the Company's stock.

QEP Resources

Denver, Colorado headquartered QEP Resources Inc.'s stock saw a slight drop of 0.72%, finishing yesterday's session at $11.09 with a total trading volume of 2.87 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 1.09% in the last month. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 7.91%. Additionally, shares of QEP Resources, which through its subsidiaries, operates as a natural gas and crude oil exploration and production company in the US, have an RSI of 41.72.

On April 26th, 2017, QEP Resources reported Q1 2017 financial and operating results. Net income for the quarter was $76.9 million; non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $170.7 million; general and administrative expense was $33.6 million; and cash and cash equivalents were $338.4 million. The Company also reported oil equivalent production of 13,090.3 Mboe for Q1 2017 compared with 13,776.5 Mboe for Q1 2016.

Energy Transfer Equity

Shares in Dallas, Texas-based Energy Transfer Equity L.P. ended the session 0.66% lower at $17.97. The stock recorded a trading volume of 11.27 million shares, which was above its three months average volume of 4.80 million shares. The Company's shares are trading 4.24% above their 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Energy Transfer Equity, which provides diversified energy-related services in the US, have an RSI of 47.01.

On April 28th, 2017, the Company announced its quarterly cash distribution for Q1 ended March 31st, 2017 of $0.285 per ETE common unit. This cash distribution is the same as the distribution for Q4 2016 and will be paid on May 19th, 2017 to unit-holders of record as of the close of business on May 10th, 2017.

On May 10th, 2017, research firm Bernstein upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Market Perform' to 'Outperform'.

Centennial Resource Development

At the closing bell on Thursday, Denver, Colorado-based Centennial Resource Development Inc.'s stock dropped 0.48%, finishing at $16.48. A total volume of 1.72 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 1.60 million shares. The Company's shares are trading 6.87% below their 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Centennial Resource Development, which together with its subsidiary, Centennial Resource Production, LLC, operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the US, have an RSI of 43.78.

On May 01st, 2017, research firm Citigroup initiated a 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $21 per share.

On May 05th, 2017, Centennial Resource Development announced that it entered into an agreement to issue and sell 23.5 million shares of its Class A Common Stock to third-party investors in a private placement for gross proceeds of approximately $341 million. The closing of the equity issuance is expected to occur on or about June 08th, 2017, and is subject to certain closing conditions, including the closing of the GMT acquisition and other customary closing conditions.

