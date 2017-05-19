sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Research and Markets - UAE Biometric Access Control Systems Market Report 2017 - Key Vendors are Safran Identity & Security, Suprema, Honeywell Safety Products, Siemens Building Technologies & ZKTeco Security

DUBLIN, May 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "UAE Biometric Access Control Systems Market, 2012-2022" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The biometric access control systems market in the UAE will be driven by growing requirement to enhance security at borders and other high security zones, increasing deployment in BFSI sector and rising construction of commercials facilities across the country. Biometrics access control systems use physiological characteristics of a person such as fingerprints, iris, voice, facial, etc. patterns to validate their authenticity.

As per Airports International Council report, Dubai and Abu Dhabi witness an average traffic of approximately 9 million international travelers every month. With such huge traffic inflow, the need for robust security systems has become an essential requirement, which is fueling demand for biometric access control systems across the country.

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as biometric solution manufacturers, distributors and dealers, customers and policy makers. The report would help in understanding which market segments should be targeted in coming years (next two to five years) in order to strategize investments and capitalize on the growth of market segments.

UAE biometric access control systems market is controlled by these major players, namely - Safran Identity & Security, Suprema Inc., Honeywell Safety Products, Siemens Building Technologies, ZKTeco Security LLC, followed by Others which includes, NEC Saudi Arabia Ltd., Tascent, Inc., 4G Identity Solutions FZ-LLC, Apace International Electronics LLC, HID Global.

Companies Mentioned

  • 4G Identity Solutions FZ-LLC
  • Apace International Electronics LLC
  • HID Global
  • Honeywell Safety Products
  • NEC Saudi Arabia Ltd.
  • Safran Identity & Security
  • Siemens Building technologies
  • Suprema Inc
  • Tascent, Inc
  • ZKTeco Security LLC

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Global Biometrics Access Control Systems Market Overview

5. UAE Biometrics Access Control Systems Market Landscape

6. UAE Biometrics Access Control Systems Market Outlook

7. UAE Fingerprint Recognition Access Control Systems Market Outlook

8. UAE Iris Recognition Access Control Systems Market Outlook

9. UAE Facial Recognition Access Control Systems Market Outlook

10. UAE Voice Recognition Access Control Systems Market Outlook

11. UAE Biometric Access Control Systems Market Attractiveness Index

12. UAE Biometric Access Control Systems Market Value Chain Analysis

13. Market Dynamics

14. Market Trends & Developments

15. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

16. UAE Economic Profile

17. UAE Biometric Access Control Systems Market Major Distributors and Retailers

18. Competitive Landscape

19. Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/l55gwb/uae_biometric

