Research and Markets - UAE Biometric Access Control Systems Market Report 2017 - Key Vendors are Safran Identity & Security, Suprema, Honeywell Safety Products, Siemens Building Technologies & ZKTeco Security

The biometric access control systems market in the UAE will be driven by growing requirement to enhance security at borders and other high security zones, increasing deployment in BFSI sector and rising construction of commercials facilities across the country. Biometrics access control systems use physiological characteristics of a person such as fingerprints, iris, voice, facial, etc. patterns to validate their authenticity.



As per Airports International Council report, Dubai and Abu Dhabi witness an average traffic of approximately 9 million international travelers every month. With such huge traffic inflow, the need for robust security systems has become an essential requirement, which is fueling demand for biometric access control systems across the country.



UAE biometric access control systems market is controlled by these major players, namely - Safran Identity & Security, Suprema Inc., Honeywell Safety Products, Siemens Building Technologies, ZKTeco Security LLC, followed by Others which includes, NEC Saudi Arabia Ltd., Tascent, Inc., 4G Identity Solutions FZ-LLC, Apace International Electronics LLC, HID Global.



Companies Mentioned



4G Identity Solutions FZ-LLC

Apace International Electronics LLC

HID Global

Honeywell Safety Products

NEC Saudi Arabia Ltd.

Safran Identity & Security

Siemens Building technologies

Suprema Inc

Tascent, Inc

ZKTeco Security LLC

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Global Biometrics Access Control Systems Market Overview



5. UAE Biometrics Access Control Systems Market Landscape



6. UAE Biometrics Access Control Systems Market Outlook



7. UAE Fingerprint Recognition Access Control Systems Market Outlook



8. UAE Iris Recognition Access Control Systems Market Outlook



9. UAE Facial Recognition Access Control Systems Market Outlook



10. UAE Voice Recognition Access Control Systems Market Outlook



11. UAE Biometric Access Control Systems Market Attractiveness Index



12. UAE Biometric Access Control Systems Market Value Chain Analysis



13. Market Dynamics



14. Market Trends & Developments



15. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



16. UAE Economic Profile



17. UAE Biometric Access Control Systems Market Major Distributors and Retailers



18. Competitive Landscape



19. Strategic Recommendations



