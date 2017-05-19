Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Railcar Leasing Market in Europe 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The railcar leasing market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 4.13% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Railcar Leasing Market in Europe 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in market is increased funding by the European Commission. Government funding in the European railway industry has increased significantly since 1990. For example, in Switzerland, two-third of the revenue from the heavy vehicle fee is designated for rail investments. In the past, this revenue was used for two long tunnels through the Alps (Gotthard and Lotschberg routes) that were designed to increase rail freight productivity and make rail competitive with road freight. Many countries, such as the UK, Germany, Spain, and France have privatized their railways. Governments support the railway industry by providing freight grants to encourage the movement of freight by rail.
Key vendors
- Beacon Rail Leasing
- GATX Corporation
- Touax Rail
- VTG
Other prominent vendors
- Alpha Trains
- Beacon Rail
- Akiem
- British American Railway Services
- CIT Group
- GE Capital
- Others
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
PART 06: Market segmentation by application
PART 07: Decision framework
PART 08: Drivers and challenges
PART 09: Market trends
PART 10: Vendor landscape
