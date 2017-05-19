Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Railcar Leasing Market in Europe 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The railcar leasing market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 4.13% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Railcar Leasing Market in Europe 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in market is increased funding by the European Commission. Government funding in the European railway industry has increased significantly since 1990. For example, in Switzerland, two-third of the revenue from the heavy vehicle fee is designated for rail investments. In the past, this revenue was used for two long tunnels through the Alps (Gotthard and Lotschberg routes) that were designed to increase rail freight productivity and make rail competitive with road freight. Many countries, such as the UK, Germany, Spain, and France have privatized their railways. Governments support the railway industry by providing freight grants to encourage the movement of freight by rail.

Key vendors

Beacon Rail Leasing

GATX Corporation

Touax Rail

VTG



Other prominent vendors

Alpha Trains

Beacon Rail

Akiem

British American Railway Services

CIT Group

GE Capital

Others



Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by application

PART 07: Decision framework

PART 08: Drivers and challenges

PART 09: Market trends

PART 10: Vendor landscape

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2mwzmz/railcar_leasing

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170519005250/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Rail