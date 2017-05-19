CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/19/17 -- Bonterra Energy Corp. (www.bonterraenergy.com) (TSX: BNE) announced that at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 18, 2017, a total of 23,578,991 shares, representing 70.78% of common shares outstanding, were represented in person or by proxy. Shareholders approved all resolutions listed in the management information circular dated April 6, 2017, including the election of each of the five nominees proposed as directors. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Election of Directors

The five director nominees proposed by management were elected by ballot. Proxies and in-person votes were received as follows:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Director Nominee Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gary J. Drummond 19,108,959 82.74% 3,986,278 17.26% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- George F. Fink 17,094,357 74.02% 6,000,880 25.98% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Randy M. Jarock 18,535,285 80.26% 4,559,952 19.74% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Rodger A. Tourigny 20,389,768 88.29% 2,705,469 11.71% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Aidan M. Walsh 22,952,056 99.38% 143,181 0.62% ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Appointment of Auditors

The appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditors of the Corporation was approved by a show of hands. Proxies and in-person votes were received as follows:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23,210,430 99.42% 134,418 0.58% ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Approval of the Unallocated Options under the Stock Option Plan

The approval of all unallocated options under the Corporation's Stock Option Plan was approved by ballot. Proxies and in-person votes were received as follows:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16,391,813 70.97% 6,703,424 29.03% ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bonterra Energy Corp. is a conventional oil and gas corporation with operations in Alberta, Saskatchewan and British Columbia. The shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "BNE".

