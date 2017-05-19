

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) said that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use or CHMP of the European Medicines Agency or EMA has adopted a positive opinion for the marketing authorization of Insulin lispro Sanofi (insulin lispro 100 Units/mL).



CHMP recommended the use of Insulin lispro Sanofi to treat adults and children who have diabetes and need insulin to keep their blood sugar level controlled, including those patients whose diabetes has just been diagnosed. This positive opinion is the company's first major regulatory milestone for a biosimilar diabetes treatment.



The European Commission is expected to make a final decision on marketing authorization for Insulin lispro Sanofi in the coming months.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX