Introducing the Bingo Magix Loyalty Loot Rewards Scheme

Bingo Magix, UK's best online gaming site has launched a loyalty program for their players where they can win plenty of rewards.

There are 5 levels starting with the bronze level all the way up till the diamond level which has the highest benefits. There are free prize draw entries and cashback offers that players can make use of every month based on the amount of deposits they make.

The higher the amount of deposits made by the player, the bigger are their benefits. Every player will start at the bronze level, where deposits of up to £50 per month will win them 50 free prize draw entries, to each of the nextfour prize draws that will be held at the end of the month.

- Bronze: All players making deposits of up to £50 each month will qualify for 50 free prize draw entries to each of the four prize draws.

- Silver: All players making deposits between £50 to £100 per month will receive 100 entries into each prize draw.

- Gold: Depositors of £100 to £200 per month will receive 200 entries into each prize draw, along with this they will also receive a cashback of 5%.

- Platinum: Depositors of £200 to £500 per month will receive 300 entries into each prize draw, along with this they will also receive a cashback of 7.5%.

- Diamond: All depositors of above £500 per month will receive 500 entries into each prize draw, along with this they will also receive a cashback of 10%.

Hence, the Loyalty Loot program has been set up to reward players on a monthly basis apart from the regular promotions.

Here's what Alan Smith, CRM Head of Bingo Magix had to say, "We hope our players like this new scheme and make the most out of it. We believe in rewarding our players in the best possible way and hope they have a one-of-a-kind experience on our site."

About Bingo Magix

Bingo Magix is a registered gaming company based in the UK and holds a license with the UK Gambling Commission. The site caters to players from England and other countries where gambling is legal. Bingo Magix is part of the Lucky Duck Network and has over 300,000 active players.

