

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMY.PK, WKCMF.PK) Friday reaffirmed its fiscal sales and earnings forecast.



The Munich based Chemical company said it wants to lifts its sales by a mid-single-digit percentage this year. However, Full year adjusted EBITDA is expected to decline by a mid single digit percentage due to rising raw material prices.



Rudolf Staudigl, CEO said, 'We want to grow faster than the chemical-sector average and achieve attractive margins with our products. At our chemical divisions, we are targeting an EBITDA margin of over 16 percent. For our polysilicon business, the target margin is in excess of 30 percent.'



For full-year 2016, the dividend payout is 99.4 million pounds.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX