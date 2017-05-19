(Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 26, 2016)

Issuer: DASSAULT SYSTEMES SE (Paris:DSY)

Type of securities: ordinary shares

Period: from May 17 to May 18, 2017

Detailed information (presentation by day and by market and transaction-by-transaction details) can be consulted on the website of Dassault Systèmes:

http://www.3ds.com/investors/regulated-information/

Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market

Name of issuer Identification code of the

issuer Date of

trading Identification

code of the

financial

instrument Total daily

volume (in

number of

shares) Weighted

average daily

acquisition

price of the

shares* Market Dassault Systèmes 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 05/17/2017 FR0000130650 85,430 82.7089 025 Dassault Systèmes 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 05/18/2017 FR0000130650 182,825 82.6578 025

(*) The weighted average unit price is a rounded price.

