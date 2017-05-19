Regulatory News:

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (the "Company") announces that in preparation for its 2017 Annual General Meeting to be held at 2.00pm on Thursday, 22 June 2017, at 30 Portman Square, London W1H 7BH, the Company has, today, made available to shareholders the following documents:

Notice of 2017 Annual General Meeting ("Notice of AGM")

2017 Annual General Meeting Form of Proxy ("Form of Proxy")

The Notice of AGM can be found at: www.ir.ccep.com/shareholder-information/overview. The 2016 Annual Report on Form 20-F ("2016 Annual Report") was published on 12 April 2017 and can also be found at www.ir.ccep.com/financial-reports/annual-reports.

The 2016 Annual Report, Notice of AGM and Form of Proxy are also being sent to shareholders today. In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, these documents will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

ABOUT CCEP

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP) is a leading consumer goods company in Europe, selling, making and distributing an extensive range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages and is the world's largest independent Coca-Cola bottler based on revenue. Coca-Cola European Partners serves a consumer population of over 300 million across Western Europe, including Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Iceland, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. The Company is listed on Euronext Amsterdam, the New York Stock Exchange, Euronext London and on the Spanish stock exchanges, and trades under the symbol CCE. For more information about CCEP, please visit our website at www.ccep.com and follow CCEP on Twitter at @CocaColaEP.

