ATOS: Atos is Awarded State of California NG9-1-1 Multi-Year Agreement

Paris (France), Irving, TX (USA), May 19, 2017 -Atos, a leader in digital transformation, today announces it has been selected by the State of California as an approved provider for Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) Systems and Services. The extensive, competitive bid process resulted in a multi-year agreement for NG9-1-1 Core Services with the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES).

With 77% of Americans now owning a smartphone[1] (#_ftn1), app and text message use has challenged current emergency response infrastructures nationwide.

"Current 9-1-1 systems simply can't support this increasingly digital and socially-engaged public, so many governments and municipalities - like the State of California - are exploring Next Generation 9-1-1 options to ensure citizens can get the help they need during emergencies," said Ryan Schebler, Atos Senior Vice President, North America Public Sector."

Atos' NG9-1-1 solution not only delivers on the state's need to support converged communications by enabling centralized support across all channels, but also allows governments and municipalities to build upon their existing infrastructure to maximize their investments and thus, improve response rates during an emergency.

With the multi-year agreement now in place, Atos is able to serve the State of California as it begins its NG9-1-1 migration to an Emergency Services IP network (ESInet) domain, a managed IP network that is used for emergency services communications and shared by all public safety agencies.

Atos' NG9-1-1 solution will give Public-safety answering points (PSAPs) and jurisdictions the means to fully transition to a NG9-1-1, Managed IP Network (ESInet) domain consistent with industry (NENA i3) standards and the state's strategic public safety modernization plan. Primary benefits of Atos' NG9-1-1 solution include:

Centralized Responses - A single platform to manage all emergency communications scaling from the industry's only carrier-grade VoIP switch, powering the ESInet and PSAP domain in a single investment

Converged Communications Delivery - The ability to converge all media - from video to social to big data - into an integrated command flow. This feature dramatically reduces the complexity through an omni-channel view of response information to make the management of the NG9-1-1 ecosystem easier, quicker and more cost effective for all agency partners.

Seamless Upgrades - A flexible infrastructure that allows for the ability to upgrade to an ESInet infrastructure while continuing to reap the total cost ownership (TCO) benefits of an Atos-managed NG9-1-1 migration.

[1] (#_ftnref1) Pew Research Center survey conducted in November 2016. Smartphone adoption has more than doubled since the Center began surveying this topic in 2011.





