Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

33,696 Euro		+0,611
+1,85 %
WKN: A1C3UJ ISIN: MU0295S00016 Ticker-Symbol: MY1 
Aktie:
Branche
Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
19.05.2017 | 15:09
Investor Network: MakeMyTrip Ltd. to Host Earnings Call

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2017 / MakeMyTrip Ltd. (NASDAQ: MMYT) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q4 Earnings Call to be held May 19, 2017 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/22209.

Replay Information

The replay will be available online at https://www.investornetwork.com/company/22209.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a new financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE