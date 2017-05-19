Annual Meeting of Shareholders Adopts All Resolutions

THE HAGUE, The Netherlands, May 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Aegon N.V.'s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) on May 19, 2017, has approved all resolutions on the agenda, including adoption of the Annual Accounts of Aegon N.V. for the financial year 2016.

Shareholders appointed Matt Rider to the Executive Board for a four-year term, becoming Aegon's new CFO as of today. Furthermore, shareholders voted to reappoint Mrs. Dona Young as a member of the Supervisory Board for an additional term of four years as of May 19, 2017, and to appoint Mr. William Connelly and Mr. Mark Ellman as members of the Supervisory Board for a term of four years as of May 19, 2017.

Shareholders approved the final dividend for 2016 of EUR 0.13 per common share, resulting in a total dividend for the financial year 2016 of EUR 0.26 per common share. The final dividend will be paid in cash or stock at the election of the shareholder. The value of the stock dividend will be approximately equal to the cash dividend.

The stock fraction will be based on the average share price on Euronext Amsterdam from June 12 until June 16, 2017. The dividend will be paid on Friday June 23, 2017. The dividend scheme can be found on aegon.com.

The full details of the resolutions approved during the AGM can be found in the AGM archive on aegon.com

