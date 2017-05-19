Friends of Zion Heritage Center Welcomes Donald Trump to Israel with Billboards Lining Streets of Jerusalem

JERUSALEM, May 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Dr. Michael Evans, Founder and Chair of the Friends of Zion Heritage Center & Member of the Founding Trump Faith Board Available for Interviews in Jerusalem

Billboards and signs proclaiming "Trump Is A Friend of Zion" and "Jerusalem Welcomes Trump"have lined the streets of Jerusalem in a very public welcome to President Donald Trump who arrives in Israel next Monday, May 22. The initiative was launched by Dr. Michael Evans, Founder and Chair of the Friends of Zion Heritage Center and a member of the Founding Trump Faith Board.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/514031/Friends_of_Zion_Trump_Billboards.jpg )



(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/514033/Dr__Michael_Evans.jpg )



(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/514032/Friends_of_Zion_Jerusalem.jpg )



In his welcome to the American President Dr. Evans says, "Who could have imagined a US president coming to Israel in the firstsix months of his term of office and boldly going to the Western Wall - something no president has ever done before while in office?"

In addition, Dr. Evans, certain that the U.S. Embassy move to Jerusalem, states, "Donald Trump won the election because of a historic evangelical voter turnout - the largest in American history. Evangelicals tend not to be monolithic except on two issues - the Supreme Court and Israel. President Trump promised us he would recognize Jerusalem and move the US Embassy to Jerusalem. We wholeheartedly believe that this promise is non-negotiable and will happen while he is president."