Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius AB (hereinafter - The Company), identification code 304151376, registered office placed at Aguonu str. 24, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total number of registered ordinary shares issued by company is 894 630 333; ISIN code LT0000130023.



With regard to diminishing operational costs due to efficiency gains, the Board of the Company on May 19, 2017 determined to decrease natural gas distribution prices to all customer groups. The average price will be cut by 5.7%.



The new natural gas distribution prices which come into effect starting from July 1, 2017 and the current natural gas distribution prices, which came into effect from January 1, 2017 are as following (less of Value Added Tax):



Distribut Annual quantity of Natural gas Natural gas ion price natural gas distributed distribution price, distribution price, group to the specific user Eur/ MWh from July Eur/ MWh from January (object) 1, 2017 1, 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- I below 5200 kWh 26,92 28,59 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- II from 5200 kWh to 207980 7,74 8,21 kWh -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- III from 207980 kWh to 1040 6,76 7,17 MWh -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IV from 1040 MWh to 10399 6,10 6,47 MWh -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- V from 10399 MWh to 51995 5,17 5,47 MWh -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- VI from 51995 MWh to 155985 3,68 3,89 MWh -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- VII beyond 155985 MWh 2,33 2,46 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



The price established by the Board of the Company must be approved by the National Control Commission for Prices and Energy and publicly disseminated until June 1, 2017 (one month before it comes into effect).



Representative for Public Relations Martynas Burba, Tel. No (8~5) 251 4516.