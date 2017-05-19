Global Automotive E-retail Market to Grow at a CAGR of 33.7% by 2021 - Rising Popularity & Subsequent Sales of Electric Two-wheelers Online - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --



Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Automotive E-retail Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global automotive E-retail market to grow at a CAGR of 33.70% during the period 2017-2021.



The report, Global Automotive E-retail Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is rising popularity and subsequent sales of electric two-wheelers online. Rising levels of pollution from vehicles using internal combustion engines and fluctuating fuel prices have induced government bodies to push toward green modes of transportation, promoting sales of electric vehicles. Moreover, increasing dependence of nations on petroleum-based fuels cause a huge cost to the governments as they have to import fuel to meet their domestic demand.



According to the report, one driver in market is convenience of booking a vehicle with minimum physical effort. About 95% of the global vehicle buyers conduct online research regarding prices, features, and user reviews of the vehicles before making a decision to buy. Most buyers would want to compare the prices offered by different dealers. Most of the automotive dealers have their information registered with online automotive search portals such as Kelley Blue Book and Edmunds.com. The automotive e-retailers also help choose appropriate dealers, who offer vehicles with the desired features of customers is driving the market for automotive e-retail vendors.

Companies Mentioned



Alibaba Group

Paytm

Amazon

Flipkart

eBay

Snapdeal



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8hsjlm/global_automotive

