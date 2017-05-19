Invitation to Presentation of Sectra's Year-end Report on May 30

LINKÖPING, Sweden, May 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The international medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) will publish its year-end report for the period from May 2016 to April 2017 on Tuesday, May 30. Sectra is inviting analysts, investors and the media to attend a presentation in conjunction with the publication of the report.

Publication of year-end report: 8:00 a.m. May 30, 2017

Presentation: 12:00 noon May 30, 2017

Place: Operaterrassen in Stockholm, Sweden

To attend the conference, please submit a notification via: www.financialhearings.com/event/6797

The presentation will be held in English and can also be followed online via: www.sectra.se/irwebcast. A recorded version will be available via this link after the conference.

Torbjörn Kronander, Sectra's President and CEO, and Mats Franzén, Sectra's CFO, will present the year-end report and answer any subsequent questions. Marie Ekström Trägårdh, Executive Vice President and President of the Imaging IT Solutions business area, will attend to answer any subsequent questions.

Sectra's financial calendar for the coming fiscal year

September 12, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. : Three-month interim report

at : Three-month interim report September 13, 2017 at 3:30 p.m. : Annual General Meeting 2017

at : Annual General Meeting 2017 December 8, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. : Six-month interim report

at : Six-month interim report March 6, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. : Nine-month interim report

at : Nine-month interim report May 29, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. : Year-end report 2017/2018

Further information about Sectra's financial events and interim reports: http://www.sectra.com/investor/calendar/

For further information, please contact:

Helena Pettersson, Chief Investor Relations Officer Sectra AB,ph +46-13-23-52-04, e-mail info.investor@sectra.se

