Weedable, Inc.: New Social Marketplace, Weedable Takes Cannabis Commerce to a Higher Level

WINTER PARK, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2017 / Pot. Reefer. Grass. Mary Jane. No matter what people call it, they can now sell it, find it, review it, and share its attributes like never before. More than a map, new social marketplace Weedable goes beyond providing an online dispensary directory to connect cannabis enthusiasts to stores, strains, products - and for the first time - each other. A social marketplace like no other, Weedable provides a dynamic and informative meeting place for those engaged in the legalized medical and recreational marijuana industries.

"Until now, cannabis patients and enthusiasts were limited online to strictly finding nearby dispensaries and their products. Weedable presents the first platform of its kind that allows businesses and consumers to not only connect, but to also interact and share," said Robert Sirianni, Jr., Founder and CEO of Weedable. "Weedable is more than a directory to dispensaries. It's the only platform encouraging dialogue in one of the fastest growing industries in the U.S."

Dispensaries can set up storefronts featuring THC products such as strains, edibles, concentrates, topicals, and seeds, highlighting THC and CBD levels as well as attributes such as effects, flavor, and medicinal properties. Businesses can also feature non-THC products like pipes, papers, fashion, and other accessories.

For consumers, Weedable features a robust store locator system where users can sort, filter, and find dispensaries and deals near their location. Consumers can also create public or private social profiles, follow their favorite vendors, and follow other users. Both businesses and consumers can share pictures, videos, and reviews, plus re-blog content posted by other cannabis patients, consumers, and businesses around the world.

"Consumers drive quality, prices, and demand by interacting with industry businesses," said Sirianni. "By providing the platform for interaction, Weedable will be integral in fueling both industry and social change. As businesses showcase services and products - and learn more about their consumers - quality will improve, pricing will stabilize, and the industry will obtain economic and social legitimacy."

Weedable offers businesses three product uploads at no charge and affordable product plans for storefronts with multiple offerings. In addition, Weedable offers numerous advertising opportunities for vendors, including geo-targeted ads, boosted blogs, display ads and social profile advertising.

"Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram do not allow advertising for cannabis companies or related businesses," said Sirianni. "The advertising opportunities offered by Weedable allow dispensaries to fill a marketing void in the industry, and with the ability to geo-target ads and products to certain states, cities or zip codes, Weedable ensures industry advertisers are in compliance with local and state laws. As more states legalize marijuana, Weedable will be critical to the success of new dispensaries."

Taking cannabis commerce to the next level, the Weedable universe is comprised of the Weedable social network, the Weedablestore, the Weedable LIVE product locator, the Potamus payment gateway - the first platform of its kind allowing credit and debit card payments for cannabis advertising - and coming soon, the Weedable APP. For additional information visit Weedable.com.

