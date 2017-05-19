Expert Moving Quote Announces the Launch of their New and User-Friendly Website

Expert Moving Quote Helps People find a Moving Company that is Tailored to their Specific Needs

RICHMOND HILL, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2017 / David Steele, founder of Expert Moving Quote, is pleased to announce the launch of his new company website. The website helps people who need to move to find a moving company that will best serve their needs.

As David noted, he knows firsthand how stressful moving can be. He also understands that moving home means more than packing up some boxes and loading them into a truck. In order to help make the process as smooth and easy as possible, he established Expert Moving Quote.

"After my wife Sarah and I needed to move home, we found out just how difficult it was to find a trusted moving company," he said, adding that their house move was very stressful, and it was made even more challenging by the lax customer care offered by their moving company.

"Not only did the company seem to take forever to respond to our inquiries, but they also seemed not to care that our entire lives were being packed into their truck."

Once David and Sarah had unpacked their boxes, they discussed their experience, and they talked about how they could do a better job themselves. The couple started to investigate the industry and discovered that while there are actually plenty of reputable moving companies around, it was difficult for customers to find them.

"Immediately our niche became clear. I knew that I could use my dedication to customer service and my experience to help connect our clients with fantastic companies and make moving easier," David said.

The rest, as they say, is history. David has spent the last 10 years establishing Expert Moving Quote and building up a network of industry contacts, and is proud to now have a new company website.

"We now have an unrivaled team, who are as dedicated to customer care as I am," he said.

"We ensure that all the moving companies we match with our clients offer excellent customer service and will help to remove much of the stress of moving."

About Expert Moving Quote:

At Expert Moving Quote, they appreciate that moving a home is a stressful experience. They aim to eliminate some of this stress by making the process as easy and simple as possible. Expert Moving Quote is an online company, established to help their customers make a connection with a moving company that not only offers excellent customer service but is tailored to their specific needs. They can help with commercial or private customers, and they also specialize in sensitive moving requirements including pets, artwork, instruments and much more. This means that regardless of the specific requirements of a move, they are more than ready to help. For more information, please visit http://www.expertmovingquote.com/.

Contact:

David Steele

davidste76@gmail.com

(949) 555-2861

SOURCE: Expert Moving Quote