Mellanni Fine Linens: Add a Touch of Elegance to Any Bedroom with the New 100 Percent Egyptian Cotton Striped Bed Sheet Set from Mellanni

The New Bed Sheet Sets, which are Now Available on Amazon, are Made from 450 Thread Count Luxury Sateen

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2017 / The founders of Mellanni understand that in order to get a great night of sleep, people should have high quality and luxurious bed sheets.

With that in mind, the founders are pleased to add their new Mellanni 100% Egyptian cotton striped bed sheet set into their growing collection of fine products. The 450 thread count sateen and soft bedding is now available on Amazon.

To learn more about the 6-piece bed sheet sets, which come in a variety of sizes and colors, please visit https://www.amazon.com/Mellanni-Egyptian-Cotton-Striped-Sheet/dp/B06XCTBRZY.

As a company spokesperson noted, the new 100% Egyptian cotton striped bed sheet sets make the perfect gift for any occasion. From an upcoming summertime wedding or a graduation gift to a special present for Father's Day, the new cotton sateen sheets are designed to help anyone get a better night of rest.

In addition to looking and feeling great, the new Egyptian cotton sheets from Mellanni are also OEKO TEX certified, which means they are chemical-free. The fitted sheet's deep pockets and elastic all the way around make the linens especially easy to put on a bed, and they will not come loose during the night.

"Woven from extra-long staple cotton, our new Egyptian striped sheets are up to 50 percent stronger and more durable than other types of sheets that are currently on the market," the spokesperson noted, adding that they are also ideal for any room in the home, as well as RVs, dorm rooms, vacation houses and more.

"With our new damask striped sheets, you can sleep better and wake up each morning feeling refreshed and full of energy."

About Mellanni Fine Linens:

Mellanni Fine Linens is devoted to providing people with sheets that are elegant, luxurious and comfortable. Their products are made especially for busy people who value comfort as much as their time. Thanks to the high quality sheets, people often report an improvement in sleep, energy and a sense of well-being. The company's philosophy is simple: provide the best quality product for an affordable price. At Mellanni Fine Linens, they believe that sleeping well shouldn't be a luxury, so they designed their line of bedding and accessories to provide their customers a reasonably priced product without compromising quality. For more information, please visit http://www.mellanni.com/.

Contact:

Violet Kelly

admin@rocketfactor.com

(949) 555-2861

SOURCE: Mellanni Fine Linens