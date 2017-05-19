sprite-preloader
Freitag, 19.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 572 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

7,752 Euro		-0,039
-0,50 %
WKN: A2AKBZ ISIN: SE0008242358 Ticker-Symbol: V72D 
Aktie:
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BETSSON AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BETSSON AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,12
8,264
16:35
8,085
8,134
15:20
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BETSSON AB
BETSSON AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BETSSON AB7,752-0,50 %