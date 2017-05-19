NOVA Chemicals Corporation: NOVA Chemicals Corporation to Offer $2,100 Million of Senior Notes

NOVA Chemicals Corporation, 1000 Seventh Avenue S.W., Calgary, Alberta, Canada T2P 5L5

Calgary, Alberta (May 19, 2017) - NOVA Chemicals Corporation ("NOVA Chemicals") announced today that it intends to offer $2,100 million of senior notes, together with cash on hand, to fund its previously announced acquisition of Williams Partners L.P.'s 88.46% interest in the Geismar Olefins Plant, adjacent land, and interest in the Ethylene Trading Hub in Mt. Belvieu, Texas, and to pay fees and expenses relating to the transaction and this offering.

The senior notes will be issued in reliance on the exemption from the registration requirements provided by Rule 144A and Regulation S of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). None of the senior notes have been registered under the Securities Act or the laws of any state or other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security, nor will there be any sale of any security in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state other jurisdiction.

NOVA Chemicals develops and manufactures chemicals and plastic resins that make everyday life safer, healthier and easier. Our employees work to ensure health, safety, security and environmental stewardship through our commitment to sustainability and Responsible Care®. NOVA Chemicals, headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, is wholly-owned ultimately by Mubadala Investment Company of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

