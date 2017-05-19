SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/19/17 -- CFN Media Group ("CFN Media", "CannabisFN"), the leading agency and digital media network dedicated to the North American cannabis industry, today announced that Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc. (CNSX: LDS) (OTCQB: LDSYF) has engaged CFN Media to conduct a 3-month investor and market visibility program beginning on May 18, 2017.

"Lifestyle Delivery Systems is a fully diversified seed-to-sale operation in California poised for growth," said Frank Lane, President of CFN Media. "The company has made tremendous progress in growing its consulting revenue while working to complete its Adelanto Facility by June 2017 with extraction expected to begin the following month. The facility will also focus on manufacturing infused CannaStrips™ that are a safer and healthier way to consume cannabinoids."

Brad Eckenweiler, CEO of Lifestyle Delivery Systems, states, "We believe it to be extremely advantageous for our shareholders and investors to retain the professional services of CFN Media at this stage of our corporate development. As represented in our previous press releases, we anticipate a very active second half of 2017 from our cultivation, manufacturing and CannaStrip sales."

CFN Media will leverage its extensive reach and presence with mainstream and cannabis-focused investors and media across North America to elevate Lifestyle Delivery Systems' brand and attract high-quality long-term investors.

About Lifestyle Delivery Systems

The Company's technology produces infused strips (similar to breath strips) that are not only a safer, healthier option to smoking, but also a new way to accurately meter the dosage and assure the purity of the product. In addition, with the entering into its management services agreements with NHMC, Inc. and CSPA Group, Inc., the Company has begun its foray into being directly involved in the growing of medicinal ingredients for, and the manufacturing of, its products. From seed to sale, the Company's products and ingredients will be tested for quality and composition throughout the formulation and production processes, resulting in a delivery system that is safe, consistent and effective.

