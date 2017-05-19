China Industrial and Specialty Gases Market, Forecast and Opportunities, 2012-2022: Growth in Hydrogen Recovery Units From Coke Oven Gas Based Methanol Plants - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "China Industrial & Specialty Gases Market By Application, By Mode of Distribution & Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2022" report to their offering.
China industrial gases market is slated to witness growth, on account of growing demand from industries such as metal; refinery, chemical & petrochemical; electronics & semiconductors; automobile & metal fabrication; and food & beverages.
Expansion of petrochemical complexes, increasing consumption of chemicals & fertilizers and rising use of enhanced oil recovery techniques in oilfields is also anticipated to boost demand for industrial gases in the country in the coming years.
Moreover, increasing steel production in China is expected to drive demand for industrial gases in the country during the forecast period.
Market Trends & Developments
- Rising Demand for Chemicals
- Increasing Merger & Acquisitions
- Rising Demand for Helium from Emerging Applications
- Rising Use of Cryogenic Products
- Growth in Hydrogen Recovery Units from Coke Oven Gas Based Methanol Plants
Report Scope:
Market, By Product:
- Industrial Gases
- Oxygen
- Nitrogen
- Argon
- Helium
- Carbon Dioxide
- Hydrogen
- Specialty Gases
Market, By Distribution:
- Tonnage (Pipeline)
- Bulk
- Cylinder
Market, By Application:
- Metal Industry
- Refinery, Chemical & Petrochemical
- Electronics & Semiconductors
- Automobile & Metal Fabrication
- Food & Beverages
Years Considered for this Report:
- Historical Years: 2012-2015
- Base Year: 2016
- Estimated Year: 2017
- Forecast Period: 2017-2022
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. China Industrial & Specialty Gases Market Outlook (2012-2022)
5. China Oxygen Market Outlook
6. China Nitrogen Market Outlook
7. China Argon Market Outlook
8. China Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook
9. China Hydrogen Market Outlook
10. China Helium Market Outlook
11. China Specialty Gases Market Outlook
12. Market Dynamics
13. Market Trends & Developments
14. List of Major Industrial Gas Consumers
15. List of Major Industrial Gas Suppliers
16. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
17. China Economic Profile
18. Competitive Landscape
19. Strategic Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
- Air Liquide SA
- Air Products Inc.
- Hangzhou Hangyang Co., Ltd.
- Iwatani Corporation
- Linde AG
- Messer Group Gmbh
- Praxair Inc.
- Shanghai Chinllenge Gases Co., Ltd
- Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation
- Yingde Gases Group Company Limited
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lwg5n4/china_industrial
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716