19.05.2017 | 15:31
PR Newswire

China Industrial and Specialty Gases Market, Forecast and Opportunities, 2012-2022: Growth in Hydrogen Recovery Units From Coke Oven Gas Based Methanol Plants - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "China Industrial & Specialty Gases Market By Application, By Mode of Distribution & Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2022" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

China industrial gases market is slated to witness growth, on account of growing demand from industries such as metal; refinery, chemical & petrochemical; electronics & semiconductors; automobile & metal fabrication; and food & beverages.

Expansion of petrochemical complexes, increasing consumption of chemicals & fertilizers and rising use of enhanced oil recovery techniques in oilfields is also anticipated to boost demand for industrial gases in the country in the coming years.

Moreover, increasing steel production in China is expected to drive demand for industrial gases in the country during the forecast period.

Market Trends & Developments

  • Rising Demand for Chemicals
  • Increasing Merger & Acquisitions
  • Rising Demand for Helium from Emerging Applications
  • Rising Use of Cryogenic Products
  • Growth in Hydrogen Recovery Units from Coke Oven Gas Based Methanol Plants

Report Scope:

Market, By Product:

  • Industrial Gases
  • Oxygen
  • Nitrogen
  • Argon
  • Helium
  • Carbon Dioxide
  • Hydrogen
  • Specialty Gases

Market, By Distribution:

  • Tonnage (Pipeline)
  • Bulk
  • Cylinder

Market, By Application:

  • Metal Industry
  • Refinery, Chemical & Petrochemical
  • Electronics & Semiconductors
  • Automobile & Metal Fabrication
  • Food & Beverages

Years Considered for this Report:

  • Historical Years: 2012-2015
  • Base Year: 2016
  • Estimated Year: 2017
  • Forecast Period: 2017-2022

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. China Industrial & Specialty Gases Market Outlook (2012-2022)

5. China Oxygen Market Outlook

6. China Nitrogen Market Outlook

7. China Argon Market Outlook

8. China Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook

9. China Hydrogen Market Outlook

10. China Helium Market Outlook

11. China Specialty Gases Market Outlook

12. Market Dynamics

13. Market Trends & Developments

14. List of Major Industrial Gas Consumers

15. List of Major Industrial Gas Suppliers

16. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

17. China Economic Profile

18. Competitive Landscape

19. Strategic Recommendations

Companies Mentioned

  • Air Liquide SA
  • Air Products Inc.
  • Hangzhou Hangyang Co., Ltd.
  • Iwatani Corporation
  • Linde AG
  • Messer Group Gmbh
  • Praxair Inc.
  • Shanghai Chinllenge Gases Co., Ltd
  • Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation
  • Yingde Gases Group Company Limited

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lwg5n4/china_industrial

© 2017 PR Newswire