China Industrial and Specialty Gases Market, Forecast and Opportunities, 2012-2022: Growth in Hydrogen Recovery Units From Coke Oven Gas Based Methanol Plants - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "China Industrial & Specialty Gases Market By Application, By Mode of Distribution & Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2022" report to their offering.

China industrial gases market is slated to witness growth, on account of growing demand from industries such as metal; refinery, chemical & petrochemical; electronics & semiconductors; automobile & metal fabrication; and food & beverages.



Expansion of petrochemical complexes, increasing consumption of chemicals & fertilizers and rising use of enhanced oil recovery techniques in oilfields is also anticipated to boost demand for industrial gases in the country in the coming years.



Moreover, increasing steel production in China is expected to drive demand for industrial gases in the country during the forecast period.



Market Trends & Developments



Rising Demand for Chemicals

Increasing Merger & Acquisitions

Rising Demand for Helium from Emerging Applications

Rising Use of Cryogenic Products

Growth in Hydrogen Recovery Units from Coke Oven Gas Based Methanol Plants

Report Scope:

Market, By Product:



Industrial Gases

Oxygen

Nitrogen

Argon

Helium

Carbon Dioxide

Hydrogen

Specialty Gases

Market, By Distribution:



Tonnage (Pipeline)

Bulk

Cylinder

Market, By Application:



Metal Industry

Refinery, Chemical & Petrochemical

Electronics & Semiconductors

Automobile & Metal Fabrication

Food & Beverages

Years Considered for this Report:



Historical Years: 2012-2015

Base Year: 2016

Estimated Year: 2017

Forecast Period: 2017-2022

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. China Industrial & Specialty Gases Market Outlook (2012-2022)



5. China Oxygen Market Outlook



6. China Nitrogen Market Outlook



7. China Argon Market Outlook



8. China Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook



9. China Hydrogen Market Outlook



10. China Helium Market Outlook



11. China Specialty Gases Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. List of Major Industrial Gas Consumers



15. List of Major Industrial Gas Suppliers



16. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



17. China Economic Profile



18. Competitive Landscape



19. Strategic Recommendations

Companies Mentioned



Air Liquide SA

Air Products Inc.

Hangzhou Hangyang Co., Ltd.

Iwatani Corporation

Linde AG

Messer Group Gmbh

Praxair Inc.

Shanghai Chinllenge Gases Co., Ltd

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

Yingde Gases Group Company Limited

