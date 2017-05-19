Offshore Wind Market Worth 55.11 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, May 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Offshore Wind Market by Component (Turbine, Substructure, and Electrical Infrastructure), Turbine Module, Substructure Type, Location (Shallow Water, Transitional Water, and Deep Water), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets, is expected to grow from an estimated USD 27.02 Billion in 2017 to USD 55.11 Billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 15.32% from 2017 to 2022.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )

Browse 65 market data Tables and 64 Figures spread through 148 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Offshore Wind Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/offshore-wind-market-253452593.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

The global market is witnessing a significant growth due to rising energy demand coupled with increasing share of renewables in the power generation mix, energy efficiency mandates demanding carbon emission reduction, and government incentives supporting renewable energy deployment.

Shallow water- the largest Offshore Wind Market by location

Among the three water depth location for offshore wind turbines, shallow water is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period. The development of shallow water is generally cost effective due to better weather conditions, whereas, installing wind turbines in deep water becomes expensive due to high maintenance cost. However, offshore wind turbines are getting installed in all three water locations depending on the region, turbine capacity, and wind speed. Shallow water condition mostly prevails in the European countries due to favorable weather conditions. The major players that provide turbines which can be installed in shallow water includes Siemens AG (Germany) and MHI Vestas (Denmark) among others.

Download PDF Brochure @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=253452593

The turbine component is expected to be the largest segment for the Offshore Wind Market

The turbines accounts for the maximum cost of the total offshore wind project. It is the most important component of an offshore wind farm. The three components such as nacelle, rotor, and tower comprises the largest share of the capital cost, whereas, the substructure represents comparatively lesser share of the capital expenditure, mainly in shallow water locations. Companies are upgrading and increasing the turbine size due to advanced technologies and to increase energy efficiency. Moreover, larger the wind turbine, the more energy they produce each time the turbines rotate. Therefore, turbine manufacturers are continuously upgrading and expanding their product portfolio to contribute to the ever increasing demand for high capacity wind turbines.

Asia-Pacific: The second largest market for offshore wind

The market in this region is expected to grow at the second position followed by the market in Europe, due to its growing trends such as increasing urbanization and industrialization which is leading to higher demand in the power sector. The countries are focusing on power generation through renewable energy sources and the offshore wind forms an integral part of the renewable based power generation. Technological advancement and clean energy consumption would further propel wind power deployment and open up opportunities in the emerging markets of Asia-Pacific, especially in countries like China, Japan, and South Korea as they are looking for an alternative source of energy to diversify their energy mix to reduce CO2 emissions. The other major drivers include strict government regulations on energy efficiency.

Make an Inquiry @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=253452593

To provide an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes profiles of some of the leading players in the Offshore Wind Market, namely, Siemens AG (Germany), ABB, Ltd. (Switzerland), MHI Vestas (Denmark), General Electric (U.S.), EEW Group (Germany), A2Sea (Denmark), and Nexans (France) among others. Leading players are trying to penetrate the markets in developing economies and are adopting various strategies to increase their market share.

Browse Related Reports:

Concentrating Solar Power Market by Technology (Parabolic Trough, Power Tower, Linear Fresnel & Dish/Engine system), Components (Solar field, Power Block, and Thermal Storage), End-User (Utilities, EOR & Others ), and Region - Global Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/concentrating-solar-power-market-199506567.html

Renewable Energy Policy FiT Analysis by Technology (Solar, Wind, Geothermal and Bio Energy), by Tariff Period (5, 10, 13, 15, 20, and 25 years), by System Size (1 kW to 15 MW), and by Key Country - Installed Capacity and Targets to 2020

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/renewable-energy-policy-fit-analysis-182712231.html

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets'

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit our Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/energy-and-power

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets