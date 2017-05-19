Helsinki, 2017-05-19 15:30 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Aktia Bank plc Stock Exchange Release 19.5.2017 at 4.30 p.m.



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Sigrid Jusélius Stiftelse Legal Person Position: Closely associated person Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer Name: Eklundh, Sten Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 743700GC62JLHFBUND16_20170519150753_2 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: Aktia Bank plc LEI: 743700GC62JLHFBUND16 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 17.5.2017 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Disposal Instrument: Share ISIN: FI4000058870 Volume: 820 Unit price: 9.03000 Euro Volume: 200 Unit price: 9.04500 Euro Volume: 1,200 Unit price: 9.05000 Euro Volume: 6,770 Unit price: 9.06000 Euro Volume: 1,300 Unit price: 9.06500 Euro Volume: 9,850 Unit price: 9.07000 Euro Volume: 4,844 Unit price: 9.07500 Euro Volume: 870 Unit price: 9.10000 Euro Volume: 1,250 Unit price: 9.10500 Euro Volume: 10,084 Unit price: 9.11000 Euro Volume: 11,093 Unit price: 9.12000 Euro Volume: 12,719 Unit price: 9.13000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 61,000 Volume weighted average price: 9.09753 Euro



