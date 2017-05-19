Lead Distance Movers Launches New and Easy-to-Navigate Website

The Online Company Helps People who Need to Move to Find a Moving Company that is Best Suited to their Particular Needs

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2017 / Lee MacDonald, founder of Lead Distance Movers, is pleased to announce the launch of a new company website. The new site, which is more user-friendly than ever, is devoted to making the moving process is stress-free as possible.

As MacDonald noted, he has been in the moving industry for most of his adult life. As a teenager, he began working for a moving company on weekends, and over time this developed into a full-time position. When the business owner decided to retire, MacDonald was faced with a career choice.

"Although I could have gotten another position with a different moving company, I decided to take a different route," MacDonald said, adding that over the years, he had realized that many customers struggle to seek out the really great moving companies, who appreciate that they are carrying precious cargo.

"I decided that my niche was in helping to pair amazing moving companies with customers looking to move and Lead Distance Movers was born."

MacDonald has spent the last few years seeking out reputable and trusted moving companies who are the perfect solution for the needs of his customers. He takes pride in ensuring that any moving company he matches with a customer offers the very best standard of customer care.

"This means that you don't need to get stressed out making hundreds of calls trying to find a moving company; our dedicated service will match you with the moving company who is best suited to your unique requirements," MacDonald said.

Because Lead Distance Movers has the experience of thousands of moves, they truly appreciate that every move is unique and requires special assistance. They understand that moving is more than packing and unpacking boxes, and they strive to pair their valued customers with a moving company they can rely on and trust.

Lead Distance Movers aims to not only help people find a moving company, but also match them with the right moving company. They assess the specific requirements of the move and search the database to offer people a selection of reputable companies who match their particular needs.

"When you're planning your home move, don't waste precious time scrolling through the phone book, Lead Distance Movers is ready to help," MacDonald said.

About Lead Distance Movers:

Lead Distance Movers is an online company established to help their customers make a connection with the companies that are best able to help them with their moving needs. They can help with both commercial and private moves, and they also specialize in sensitive projects such as moves involving pets, artwork or instruments. For more information, please visit http://www.leaddistancemovers.com/.

