LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 05/19/17 -- Rio Tinto plc has corrected an insider trade report inadvertently filed on its behalf in relation to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. Rio Tinto did not acquire any additional shares of Turquoise Hill. The insider trade report was corrected to properly reflect the shares of Mason Resources Corp. that Rio Tinto and Turquoise Hill received in connection with the plan of arrangement with Entree Resources Ltd (formerly Entree Gold Inc).

