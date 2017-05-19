Research and Markets - Global Laser Protective Eyewear Market - Analysis, Technologies and Forecasts to 2021 - Key Vendors are Honeywell International, Kentek and Phillips Safety Products

DUBLIN, May 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Laser Protective Eyewear Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global laser protective eyewear market to grow at a CAGR of 5.10% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Laser Protective Eyewear Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is emergence of anti-fogging laser protective eyewear. The problem of lens fogging occurs when the temperature on the outside of the lens is lower than that on the inside (this warmth is created by the heat generated from the human body). Such fogging obscures vision and potentially negates the benefits of protective eyewear, which are then removed by the wearer for clearing the fog on the lens. Such instances of removal, whether for a few seconds or minutes, make the wearer prone to potential eye injuries. Therefore, laser protective eyewear with anti-fogging characteristics is gaining popularity in the market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is rising damaging effects of laser radiation on eyes. The growth of the global laser protective eyewear market will be driven by increasing laser radiation damages to the eyes due to the workforce being exposed extensively to laser beams across various industries. Manufacturing, healthcare, and various other industries involve activities that can directly cause harm to the eyes.

Key vendors



Honeywell International

Kentek

Phillips Safety Products

Other prominent vendors



NoIR LaserShields

Laservision

Laser safety Industries

UNIVET

Global Laser

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user



PART 07: Geographical segmentation



PART 08: Decision framework



PART 09: Drivers and challenges



PART 10: Market trends



PART 11: Vendor landscape



PART 12: Key vendor analysis



PART 13: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/f2tkmt/global_laser

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716