As from May 22, 2017, subscription rights issued by Pilum AB will be traded on First North Premier. Trading will continue until June 5, 2017.



Instrument: Subscription rights -------------------------------------- Short name: PIL TR -------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 -------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009920903 -------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 138045 -------------------------------------- Market Segment: First North STO / 8 -------------------------------------- Tick size Table: Other Equities / 227 -------------------------------------- Mic Code: FNSE --------------------------------------



As from May 22, 2017, paid subscription shares issued by Pilum AB will be traded on First North Premier. Trading will continue until further notice.



Instrument: Paid subscription shares ------------------------------------------ Short name: PIL BTA ------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0009920911 ------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 138046 ------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: Other Equities / 227 ------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +46 8 463 80 00.