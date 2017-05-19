Global Smart Backpack Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.9% by 2021 - Experiencing a Rise in Trade Offers by Key Competitors - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Smart Backpack Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The global smart backpack market to grow at a CAGR of 4.98% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global Smart Backpack Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in market is advanced technological innovations in product features. The launch of value-added and innovative luggage products is expected during the forecast period. Innovation is expected in design, color, shape, and weight. The demand for lightweight and durable backpacks is increasing globally as lightweight backpacks are easier to carry and handle and provides comfort to customers.
According to the report, one driver in market is rise in trade offers by key competitors. In today's extremely competitive market environment, customer retention has become very difficult. Therefore, the vendors operating in the global smart backpack market are introducing various trade offers for consumers to trigger sales. Discounts, exchange offers, and festival offers are some of the trade deals being provided by the vendors through several distribution channels in different countries. These trade deals are attracting many consumers, thereby, increasing the sales revenue of the market competitors. The frequent introduction of trade offers by the competitors also tends to attract price-sensitive consumers, especially in developing regions such as APAC.
Key vendors
- AMPL LABS
- CO.ALITION
- Mancro
- Targus
- TRAKK
Other prominent vendors
- Ghostek
- KOPACK
- MOS Pack
- Poros
- Shenzhen Joyelife Technology
- +TYLT
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
PART 06: Market segmentation by capacity
PART 07: Market segmentation by distribution channel
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
PART 09: Key leading countries
PART 10: Decision framework
PART 11: Drivers and challenges
PART 12: Market trends
PART 13: Competitor landscape
PART 14: Key vendor analysis
PART 15: Appendix
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kbbxj8/global_smart
