Multi-Media Entertainment Company, LEVEL-5 abby Inc., Showcases Their Latest Children's Properties At Licensing Expo 2017

The Snack World', Layton Series' and YO-KAI WATCH'Will Take Center Stage at the LEVEL-5 abby Booth #142B

SANTA MONICA, California, May 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --The Licensing Expo 2017 will provide the backdrop for global entertainment company, LEVEL-5 abby, to showcase their entire portfolio of children's entertainment properties including The Snack World', The Layton Series' and YO-KAI WATCH'. LEVEL-5 abby is unique among kids entertainment companies in today's digital world because all of their content is created specifically for video games, giving the company a strong platform to build a complete franchise.

The Snack World is the newest cross-media project from LEVEL-5 abby that will be featured at the show. Created specifically for a global audience and planned to be bigger than YO-KAI WATCH, The Snack World is a cool, tech-infused fantasy story that follows the magical adventures of a boy named Chup and his comrades. New CGI animation has just been released in Japan, and a full product line will be released in July including a video game from Nintendo®; iOS and Android mobile games; a toy line and comic books.

The highly successful The Layton Series puzzle mystery games will expand with the newest game from LEVEL-5 abby, LAYTON'S MYSTERY JOURNEY: Katrielle and the Millionaires' Conspiracy, launching globally on mobile platforms on July 20 with a Nintendo video game to follow in the fall. This will be the first mobile launch for The Layton Series games. The new title takes a twist on previous games by introducing a new protagonist, Katrielle Layton, daughter of Professor Hershel Layton, as she solves mysterious events and happenings across London. Over the last 10 years The Layton Series of gameshave sold over 16 million units worldwide and have become fan favorites.

YO-KAI WATCH is a cross-media universe, following the hilarious misadventures of an average human boy and his involvement with the mischievous and invisible Yo-kai all around him. YO-KAI WATCH fun will continue globally with a full multi-media campaign from LEVEL-5 abby including new animation, and new games from Nintendo.

About LEVEL-5 abby Inc.

Multi-media entertainment company LEVEL-5 abby Inc. creates, produces and distributes highly engaging content for children, adults and game/anime fans worldwide. The company's mission is to bring its universally themed popular game and animation content from Japan to fans globally, across all platforms and all devices. LEVEL-5 abby maintains a strong commitment to maintaining its position on the frontier where the newest technologies and great story telling intersect. The company's tentpole franchises - YO-KAI WATCH', PROFESSOR LAYTON', and THE SNACK WORLD', have debuted via multiple touch points, including animation, toys, comics, music, and live entertainment. As the company expands, LEVEL-5 abby will also develop original entertainment content designed specifically for Western and global markets. LEVEL-5 abby Inc. is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA. To learn more, please visit www.level5.co.jp/abby.

