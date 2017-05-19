CCH Tagetik to Host Tenth Annual Global Conference, CCH Tagetik in Touch, in Lucca, Italy

STAMFORD, Connecticut and LUCCA, Italy, May 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Conference to Include Unveiling of CCH Tagetik's Vision for Finance Transformation, Including Announcement of New Offering to Elevate Finance's Ability to Use Financial and Operational Data for Strategic Advice and Insights

The 10th annual CCH Tagetik global conference, CCH Tagetik in Touch , will be held from May 22 to 24 in Lucca.The conference will be the company's first since its acquisition by Wolters Kluwer in March 2017. CCH Tagetik is part of Wolters Kluwer, a global provider of leading software solutions and information services for professionals.

The conference includes more than 50 sessions, including panel and roundtable discussions, case studies, partner presentations, live demos, and product-focused "tips and tricks." More than 500 are expected to attend and executives from Astaldi, BUPA, and Generali are among the customers scheduled to present. CCH Tagetik in Touch Platinum sponsors include Accenture, Amazon Web Services, Cognizant, Deloitte, KPMG, Microsoft, PwC and Qlik. Paul Hamerman, vice president and principal analyst for Forrester, and Gary Simon, chief executive of FSN, will be among the industry analysts and experts presenting. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet and collaborate with peers from around the globe, as well as CCH Tagetik executives, product experts, consultants, and partners.

"We are pleased that the conference is in Lucca this year because we know that Lucca is the center of the values and culture that have made CCH Tagetik successful over the past decade and that continues as part of Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting," said Ian Rhind, CEO, Corporate Performance Solutions, Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting."Going forward, CCH Tagetik will benefit from an expanded global footprint along with financial strength and technology expertise. Now, CFOs around the world can get gold-standard solutions in CPM as well as tax, accounting, audit and controls management all from one trusted partner, Wolters Kluwer.

"This year's conference theme, "Collaborate. Innovate. Elevate.," is especially meaningful because we will be revealing our vision for how CCH Tagetik will support the transformation of finance through an expanded solution that allows for even greater collaboration across the enterprise, fosters and supports accelerated business innovation, and overall, continues to elevate the role of finance," said Manuel Vellutini, EVP Commercial, CCH Tagetik."We are committed to helping CFOs harness the power of big data and analytics; in ways that are simpler, more usable, and more flexible than what we've seen in the market to date; in order to help their companies explore new markets, products, and channels."

Conference attendees will have the opportunity to learn about other recent and upcoming CCH Tagetik enhancements including:

CCH Tagetik Visualization (for Solvency II) provides new pre-built dashboards for Solvency II Pillar 3 data, bringing instant insight into key business drivers and quick drill-downs to granular detail.

CCH Tagetik Magazine simplifies report navigation and value by giving CFOs and other business users the ability to subscribe to a set of reports automatically linked to executive dashboards

CCH Tagetik's IFRS solution portfolio enables finance teams to meet new and evolving reporting standards. CCH Tagetik IFRS 9, CCH Tagetik Revenue Accounting (IFRS 15), CCH Tagetik Lease Accounting (IFRS 16) and CCH Tagetik IFRS 17 solutions all help professionals get compliant quickly, efficiently and confidently

"As always, our latest enhancements and planned offerings are based on our work with customers and partners," said Marco Pierallini, EVP Product, CCH Tagetik."We are leveraging the knowledge and practical insights gained from working alongside customers in ways that all customers can benefit. This collaboration has been a key ingredient in the development of some of our most innovative solutions and continues to contribute to our roadmap for the future."

For more information on CCH Tagetik in Touch, as well as the hands-on product workshops following the conference, click here .

CCH Tagetik understands the complex challenges that face the Office of the CFO and translates that knowledge into intuitive, enterprise-scale CCH® Tagetik performance management software solutions that drive business results. Learn more about CCH Tagetik at www.tagetik.com.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in professional information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2016 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,000 people worldwide.

Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting is a leading provider of software solutions and local expertise that helps tax, accounting and audit professionals research and navigate complex regulations, comply with legislation, manage their businesses and advise clients with speed, accuracy and efficiency. CCH Tagetik a part of the Tax and Accounting division, provide solutions to CFOS for Corporate Performance Management.

For more information about our solutions and organization, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

