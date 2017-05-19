Tallinn, 2017-05-19 16:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



During the period from 15.05.2017 until 19.05.2017 the following buyback transactions have been made:



Tallinn Stock Exchange:



Date Amount of shares bought back Average share price Cost in total EUR EUR 15.05.17 2 725 2.7000 7 357.50 16.05.17 3 560 2.6900 9 576.40 17.05.17 4 316 2.5200 10 876.32 18.05.17 0 0 0 19.05.17 0 0 0 Total amount: 10 601 2.6234 27 810.22



Accumulated total under the share buyback program since 30.06.2016:



Amount of shares bought back Average price per share (EUR) Cost in total (EUR) 1 000 000 2.5199 2 519 946.93



After the transactions listed above, within the framework of the share buy-back program, approved by the shareholders meeting on 29.06.2016, AS Silvano Fashion Group has acquired 1 000 000 shares in total for the total amount of 2 519 946.93 Euros, resulting an average acquisition cost of 2.5199 Euros per share.



With its share buyback program to be carried out in accordance with the held on June 29, 2016 the general meeting of 8 March 2016, by Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 supplementing the European Parliament and Council Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 concerning regulatory technical standards back programs and stabilization conditions applicabl. The programme is managed by SEB Pank AS, which will buy back shares on behalf of AS Silvano Fashion Group. SEB Pank carries out the buyback according to the regulations and within the framework of the programme, and will make its trading decisions independently of, and without influence by AS Silvano Fashion Group with regard to the timing of the purchases.



Jarek Särgava Board Member Silvano Fashion Group Tel +372 6845 000 E-mail: info@silvanofashion.com