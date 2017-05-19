RWE and Engie could be intertwined soon. According to Reuters, the investment banks of both energy providers are currently examining different options. The article reports that RWE could sell to the French energy giant all of its majority stake in its renewable energy unit Innogy, or a part of it. Reuters cites the investment banks involved in the operation as a source.

Although the two energy companies are not discussing details of the transaction directly, all options and scenarios are being considered with the support of advisers and bankers, the article explains. Furthermore, Reuters ...

