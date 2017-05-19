Crimson Forest Entertainment Inc.: Crimson Forest Picks Up Distribution For "The Jade Pendant"

The Jade Pendant to Release Nationwide

CANNES, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2017 / Crimson Forest Entertainment (OTC PINK: CRIM) has inked a deal at Cannes with China and Hong Kong-based Lotus Entertainment to acquire Romance/Drama "The Jade Pendant" for North American distribution. The film is targeted to release theatrically Oct. 24th on the anniversary of the Chinese Massacre of 1871.

The Jade Pendant was based on the best-selling novel by L.P. Leung and was shot on location in Salt Lake City, Utah. The film stars Asian talents such as South Korean star Clara Lee (Working Girl), Taiwanese heartthrob Godfrey Gao (The Mortal Instruments), Russell Wong (Romeo must Die, Contract to Kill) and screen legends Tsai Chin (Now you See Me 2, The Joy Luck Club) and Tzi Ma (Arrival, Pali Road). "We're excited to bring diversity and quality story-telling to audiences in North America," said Jonathan Lim of Crimson Forest Films. "The story of the Jade Pendant is both compelling and important to today's marketplace and gives Asian American filmmakers and actors a voice that has been recently missing."

The Jade Pendant is directed by Hong Kong veteran Po-Chih Leong (The Detonator, Out of Reach) and follows the journey of a young girl Peony who fleeing an arranged marriage in China finds herself on the shores of America. Her tragic love story is set against the 1871 burning of Chinatown in Los Angeles and the largest mass lynching in American History.

"The Jade Pendant is a part of American history that has been untold and we are very excited and confident that American audiences will response strongly to this film," said Eric Parkinson, C.E.O. of Crimson Forest Entertainment. "The film has strong commercial prospects as both a theatrical release as well as a collectible DVD item," he concluded.

The Jade Pendant was produced by Thomas Leong, Bruce Feirstein and Scott Rosenfelt for Lotus Entertainment.

About Crimson Forest Entertainment

Crimson Forest Entertainment is a theatrical and home entertainment distribution label that specializes in bringing top content in film & television to around the world. Crimson Forest Film's titles can be seen across a variety of platforms, including theatrical, digital, subscription and cable VOD, packaged media and broadcast television. Crimson Forest Film's corporate headquarters is in Los Angeles, California with offices in Shanghai, China. For more information about Crimson Forest Films please visit www.crimsonforestentertainment.com

